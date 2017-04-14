Kourtney Kardashian Throws Epic Easter Party For Mason, North & The Kids: Adorable Pics

Courtesy of KourtneyKardashian.com

Kourtney Kardashian has officially won Easter! Throwing a gorgeous kids’ fete days before the big day, the star shared the cutest pics from her bash — including egg dying with North West, Mason Disick & the other kids! Talk about cuteness overload! Check out her pics here & get major party inspo.

Taking to her website, Kourtneykardashian.com, on Apr. 14, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, gave fans a super cute sneak peek into her annual Easter egg decorating party — and yes, it was JUST as fabulous as you’d imagine! Featuring all-natural egg dyes, cookie decorating, and festive cupcakes, the reality star showed us mere mortals how Easter SHOULD be done, and we are totally eating it up! Even better? Her three kids Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign Disick, 2, were all there — in addition to North, 3, and Saint West, 1. Aw!

“Every year, I have an Easter egg decorating party for my kids and a bunch of our friends at my house. This year, we also baked cookies the morning of the party and decorated them as an activity for the kids to do,” Kourt wrote on her site. “They were all so excited to decorate cookies for their mommies — it was really sweet. I loved seeing them all together immersed in a creative project and really using their imaginations.”

To foster such a creative spirit, Kourtney set up “little decorating stations” throughout her home. And while there was a low table for the younger kids, she set the older kids up on the dining table. The oldest Kardashian sister is all about kid-friendly products, and all-natural ingredients, so of course she incorporated her healthy-living philosophy into the party’s activities.

“We made our own all-natural dyes for the eggs with blueberries, beets, turmeric, and spinach, so it’s safe for kids,” the mom-of-three explained. “We also baked gluten and dairy-free cookies in cute rabbit, egg, and carrot shapes. The kids decorated them with different shades of pastel dairy-free frosting and festive all-natural sprinkles.” How amazing does that sound?

To ensure the Easter mess was kept to a minimum, Kourtney made sure to wrap her tables in tablecloths. “The decorating station was set up in my dining room and covered with little bowls of colorful glitter, googly eyes and mini pom-poms for the kids to decorate their eggs however they wanted,” Kourt added. “I wrapped the tables in tablecloths to keep the tables protected and let the kids feel free to have fun and make a mess!”

But if this is just Kourt’s PRE Easter party, we can only imagine what the Kardashian fam will do on actual Easter come Apr. 16. After all, the famous bunch clearly knows how to throw a memorable party.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Kourtney’s Easter party ideas? How fabulous does this party look?

