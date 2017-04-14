Kourtney Kardashian, Nina Dobrev & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

It has been such a crazy week & all of our favorite stars were out & about all over the world in gorgeous outfits. We rounded up our top 10 favorite looks & we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week. What do you think? VOTE.

From movie premieres to parties, this week was packed with amazing events and the celeb set brought out their best looks. We have to start with Kourtney Kardashian, 37, because she is just the hottest mom ever. She headed to 2 different events in the same night when she opted to wear a sexy black suit with no bra! She rocked a black Alice + Olivia suit with a plunging neckline, showing off massive cleavage in the blazer — we loved it.

Next up, Kourtney’s younger sis, Kim Kardashian, 36. She arrived at the LA premiere of The Promise wearing a gorgeous vintage 1997 Gianni Versace gold knit dress that was skin-tight. The midi dress hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly and it featured a bedazzled mock neck. She topped her look off with simple suede ankle-strap sandals, it was perfect.

Nina Dobrev, 28, also attended The Promise premiere and she looked flawless in a black and white ensemble. She rocked a David Koma dress with a white crystal embellished tank top tucked into a super high-waisted black pencil skirt. Nina accessorized her look with a pair of Soebedar heels, Swarovski jewels and a Tyler Ellis clutch — all of which complimented her outfit perfectly.

Last but never least, our best dress MVP, Jennifer Aniston, 48. Lately she’s been out and about every night and her latest look is one of our faves. Jen headed to the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Collaboration Launch Party rocking a pair of high-waisted black skinny leg trousers with a sexy black leather corset top tucked in. She completed her look with a satin peplum blazer with white button details and a cute leather clutch — we loved this edgy look.

What do you guys think — who was the best dressed of the week? VOTE.

