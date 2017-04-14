Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Ride-Or-Die’ For Tristan Thompson: He Wants Her At Every Playoff Game

Courtesy of Instagram

Dream team! Khloe Kardashian loves to cheer on her Cleveland Cavaliers beau Tristan Thompson, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he wants his lucky charm at ‘every playoff game.’ He can’t get enough of his ‘ride-or-die’ girlfriend!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, has been showing tons of support for her baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, lastly by making an appearance at the Cleveland Cavaliers game on April 12. Now, he’s hoping this becomes a trend, since he enjoys having her there! “Tristan wants Khloe to be at his games during the playoffs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s his biggest fan and he knows it. Khloe’s down too.” The reality star was spotted at Quicken Loans Arena sitting court side, cheering him on as his team played against the Toronto Raptors.

“She’s that ride-or-die girlfriend,” our insider continued. “Khloe is the type that would run on the court to check on Tristan if he got a hard foul to the face. She’d do anything for him and the Cavs trust and beleive Khloe wants her boo to win another championship ring.” While Cavaliers fans was once worried that Khloe was a curse on the team, she’s now being treated like royalty! TMZ reports that an armed guard was keeping an eye on the KUWTK star to keep her safe, escorting her in and out of the building, and security even went with her to the VIP restroom!

During the action-packed game, Khloe was seen chatting with Cleveland Browns star Joe Haden, 28, and his stunning wife. It seems they’ve formed a pretty strong bond recently, since the duo also recently accompanied Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to an indoor amusement park in Cleveland. It looks like Tristan’s leading lady is getting along just fine!

Khloe is Tristan’s secret weapon when it comes to playing at his highest potential and the reality star is doing everything she can to help keep him at his best. As we previously reported, “Tristan wants all his teammates to come together. He plays his best games when Khloe cooks dinner for him the night before and he’s inviting the entire team to his pad for a Khloe cooked pre-playoff dinner,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Food does the body good!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will show up for every one of his playoff games? Tell us!

