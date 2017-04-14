Courtesy of TMZSports.com

Khloe Kardashian has gone from a ‘kurse’ on the Cleveland Cavaliers to a fan favorite! She was at Quicken Loans Arena supporting her man Tristan Thompson on April 12, and fans were clearly loving her! See for yourself, here.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is a majorly proud girlfriend! She’s been showing tons of support for her baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, including at the last Cleveland Cavaliers game before the playoffs start!

On April 12, fans spotted Khloe at Quicken Loans Arena sitting courtside during the Cavs game against the Toronto Raptors. While LeBron James was once worried that Khloe was a curse on the team, she’s now being treated like royalty! TMZ reports that an armed guard kept an eye on her the entire time, escorting her in and out of the building, and a female guard even went with her to the VIP restroom!

But don’t let the security fool you, Khloe isn’t in some box far away from all of the other fans — she’s one of them! Many Cavs fans have posed for pics with the Good American designer, and couldn’t be happier to see her there!

We’re sure Tristan was glad to have her around, too, since the Cavs sadly lost to the Raptors on April 12. Hopefully they’ll get their groove back as they head into the playoffs beginning on April 15 against the Indiana Pacers.

Luckily Khloe didn’t have to sit alone during the game. She chatted with Cleveland Browns star Joe Haden and his lovely wife, and apparently they’ve been getting pretty close lately because the duo also accompanied Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to an indoor amusement park in Cleveland. So cute! We’re glad to see that she’s getting back in the basketball WAGs groove!

