Khloe Kardashian: Exactly What She Eats On Workout Days — Copy Her Meal Plan

Everyone is looking to Khloe Kardashian after she lost around 30 pounds and looks amazing! Her diet secrets are easy to copy — get her exact protein-filled breakfast and lunch below!

When you work out, you really need to fuel your body. You need energy so you don’t hurt yourself during the workout, and you need nutrients to help your muscles recover afterward so you aren’t walking around super sore for days (me RN, to be honest).

Khloe Kardashian recently Snapchatted her fueling meals when she works out.

BREAKFAST

“Ok now that we finished our workout, we are going to make a protein shake. So I use Justin’s, some fruit, banana…I’m making a shake for Malika and I so I put my Protein World powder in [my blender] — I put like four scoops in for me and Malika. A handful of strawberries and blueberries. I love almond milk. Vanilla, I love. I’m also doing [Justin’s] Vanilla Almond Butter but you can do any kind you want.”

Recipe:

Protein World Powder The Slender Blend – 4 Scoops

Handful of Blueberries

Handful of Strawberries

Banana

Almond Breeze Vanilla Almond Milk

Justin’s Vanilla Almond Butter

Ice

DURING THE DAY

Khloe drinks a gallon of water a day! It’s super important to repair muscles, stay full between meals and flush out your body.

LUNCH

Her plate contained shredded chicken, black beans, brown rice and sliced avocado. An amazing combo of protein, healthy fats and complex carbs!

On the same day, she snapped some of her workout. She did:

Push Ups

Jumprope

Chair dips

Squats

Lunges

Battle ropes

Sometimes the basics give you the best results! Just watch Khloe’s Snapchat and she shares her trainer with you for free!

