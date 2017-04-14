Kathleen Biden Sobs In Court As Her Divorce To Hunter Biden Is Finalized

REX/Shutterstock

This is heartbreaking. Kathleen Biden broke down into tears on April 14 while discussing her crumbling marriage to Hunter Biden. As their divorce was being finalized in court, he was reportedly a no-show and at home with his brother’s widow.

Kathleen Biden, 48, looked devastated while crying in court on April 14 as her divorce to Hunter Biden, 47, was finalized. She was overcome with emotion upon realizing that it marked the end of their tumultuous split, which included drug and cheating allegations. The mother-of-three wept while she told Judge Craig Iscoe that she and her husband had lived apart for six months and couldn’t mend their differences, try as they might. The exes were granted their divorce after 24 years of marriage and Hunter was reportedly a no-show to the hearing. SEE THE PICS.

Hunter has been dating Hallie Biden, 43, the widow of his late brother Beau Biden who passed away from brain cancer in 2015. While Kathleen was in court, Hunter was hiding out with his girlfriend, according to the DailyMail. It’s been very hard for her to process all of these changes, considering the couple has two adult children and a teenage daughter named Maisy, 15. Kathleen asked for sole custody of Maisy in her divorce documents, which were filed in 2016.

Kathleen allegedly accused Hunter of spending “hundreds of thousands of dollars of marital funds” on his interests including “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations,” in court records obtained by the site. She reportedly claimed former vice president Joe Biden‘s son left the family with “no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

Hunter previously announced his new relationship by releasing an official statement. “Hallie Biden and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” he told Page Six on March 1. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kathleen will feel relieved soon? Tell us.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.