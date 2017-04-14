Rasheeda & Kirk Frost: Her BFF Karlie Redd Offers To Set Her Up With Hot New Man

Courtesy of Instagram

The drama between Rasheeda Buckner-Frost and Kirk Frost is at an all-time high. Amidst rumors that Rasheeda’s preparing to file for divorce, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her bestie, Karlie Redd, is already looking to set her up with a hot new man!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, and Kirk Frost, 47, haven’t even confirmed if they’re officially ending their relationship yet, but Karlie Redd is pushing her girl to move on already! “Karlie is very happy with her new boyfriend [Ceasar] and she’s been offering to set Rasheeda up with one of his friends,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks Rasheeda needs to get out, have fun, and forget about her cheating husband.”

On the April 3 episode of Love & Hip-Hop, Kirk finally confirmed that he had been unfaithful to Rasheeda. For weeks, he’d been accused of cheating on her with Jasmine Washington, who also claimed she was carrying his child. Kirk still denies that the baby is his, but he couldn’t hide the cheating any longer, and by the end of the episode, we found out they were living in “separate homes.”

Obviously, this was filmed months ago, and earlier this week MediaTakeOut reported that Rasheeda is getting close to filing for divorce. Karlie went through similar issues with her ex, Young Joc, so she knows what Rasheeda is going through, and has been helping her through this difficult time.

As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, Karlie is urging Rasheeda to “lose Kirk’s dead weight for good” and finally follow through with her threat of divorce. Meanwhile, Jasmine is still adamant that Kirk is the father of her child, so the drama here is far from over!

