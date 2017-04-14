Kanye West Was ‘Scared’ For Caitlyn Jenner During Gender Reassignment Surgery

Courtesy of Twitter, REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner’s gender reassignment surgery has hashed up deep emotions for Kanye West, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The rapper has been ‘delicate’ about the topic of surgery ever since his mother’s devastating death, after cosmetic procedures. Get the emotional details.

Caitlyn Jenner‘s, 67, gender reassignment surgery took Kanye West, 39, to a dark place. “Surgery is a very delicate thing for Kanye. In fact, he’s down right scared of it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “His mother died after having a procedure done and it scares him when any of his loved ones undergoes an operation.” This is so sad.

Although Kanye is extremely sensitive about medical procedures, he thinks that Caitlyn is brave for living her truth. “He’s extremely proud of Caitlyn,” our source said. “Ye understands that Caitlyn was trapped in a body that she was never really comfortable in. He knows that gender reassignment surgery was something Cait needed to do so she could be completely happy and at peace.” We’re glad he’s supportive of Cait!

When it’s all said and done, Yeezy hopes that Cait’s time in the operating room is done. “Obviously, Kanye wants Cait to be happy, but he’s hoping that she’s finished with all of her procedures,” our insider said. Kanye is clearly looking out for his family.

Cait addressed her gender reassignment surgery in her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In the highly anticipated book, she revealed that the surgery was a “success,” according to Radar Online. She called the decision to go through with the transitional surgery, “complex.” Caitlyn also revealed that she decided to discuss the major step in her transition from male to female, in order to avoid being asked about it continuously. Her book will be available on April 25.

Kanye’s mother, Donda West, sadly passed away on Nov, 10, 2007, just one day after undergoing liposuction and breast-reduction surgeries. Donda died of heart disease, while suffering “multiple post-operative factors” after her plastic surgeries, according to the L.A. coroner, via PEOPLE [2008].

The rapper was very close to his mother, who was an english professor, before she decided to manage his career full time. Kanye actually admitted that he blamed himself for his mother’s tragic death in a 2015 interview with, UK publication, Q magazine. Hopefully Kanye is feeling OK amidst Caitlyn’s transition.

HollywoodLifers, will you purchase Caitlyn’s book when it comes out?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.