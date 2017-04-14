Rasheeda Leans On Kandi Burruss Amidst Kirk Frost Divorce Reports — New Pic & Video

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost has reportedly filed for divorce from Kirk Frost, and now we can see that she’s been bonding with Kandi Burruss amidst the drama. Check out the new pics and video of them hanging out right here!

“Love my friends/fam!” Kandi Burruss, 40, wrote on Instagram on April 13…the same day that explosive news of a possible Rasheeda/Kirk Frost divorce hit the web. Kandi tagged Rasheeda and Toya Wright, 33, in the post, too. Check it out and WATCH above!

Love my friends/fam! @toyawright & @rasheedadabosschick love you guys! #BeautifulBosses A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

The Love & Hip Hop star was glammed up for a night out at the Southern restaurant Old Lady Gang in Atlanta, GA with her girlfriends only — no boys allowed! Rasheeda also shared the pic on her own Instagram account, writing, “We had to swing by @oldladygang & support my boo @kandi food was great! So proud of you boo ! Ok guys when u come to Atlanta you gotta swing by #OLG!”

As we previously knew, fans weren’t too shocked when a report that Kirk and Rasheeda’s “marriage is over” surfaced, because the divorce talk comes after Kirk allegedly cheated with Jasmine Washington and fathered her child. Of course, Kirk has adamantly denied the claims, but the investigation is still underway. Meanwhile, Jasmine has been comparing her alleged son to Kirk’s child with Rasheeda (see below). As always, we’ll keep ya posted!

#JasmineBleu from #LHHATL shares a photo of her alleged son with #KirkFrost (right) next to a photo of his son with #Rasheeda (left), do you see a resemblance? #PostAndDelete A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Rasheeda is turning to her friends for support during this tough time?