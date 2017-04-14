Justin Bieber Nearly Loses His Shorts Swimming In A River — See The Cute Pic

Suns out, buns out? While having a blast in the Dominican Republic, Justin Bieber nearly gave fans an eye-full thanks to his shorts falling down on April 13. The singer enjoyed the serenity to the fullest, until he was surrounded by screaming fans!

Justin Bieber, 23, was spotted in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on April 13, shortly before his highly anticipated performance. The singer relished in his down-time, even taking a quick dip in the river while clad in swimming shorts. Much to the delight of his fans, he flaunted his tatted and toned physique, but he almost showed off more than he expected since his shorts kept falling down! Justin didn’t seem to mind, still having a blast with a few friends while soaking up the sun.

(8) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic yesterday. (April 13) Photo credit: @eduardoholguinm A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

The Biebs was all smiles during his exotic getaway, even letting overjoyed fans gather around him to take photos. As soon as people started recognizing Justin, they flooded towards him and began screaming his name! He even greeted some of his younger fans, including a little girl in the pool, who was beyond elated to meet him. The “Cold Water” singer was even seen sipping on a beverage while relaxing to the max. He also enjoyed a quick round at the local golf course!

Justin will be taking the stage for his Purpose Tour show on April 15, and his production team made sure the location was set up flawlessly. The singer will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and many of his beliebers will be there to cheer him on! Ahead of his appearance, Justin recently shared a photo in the recording studio, hinting that he may have new music in the works.

Taking to Instagram on April 12, Justin posted a pic of himself behind a microphone with headphones on, playing the piano, and jotting down what appears to be song lyrics in his Purpose Tour sweatshirt. We can hardly wait! The singer has been living it up to the fullest, as he was last spotted cuddling with stunner Luciana Chamone in the back of a car on March 30. Ooh la la!

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed by Justin’s toned physique? Tell us!