John Mayer Drops ‘The Search For Everything’: Listen To His Katy Perry ‘Breakup Album’

John Mayer has finally given us the rest of ‘The Search for Everything,’ which he wrote after his split with Katy Perry, and it was definitely worth the wait. Four songs from ‘Wave Two’ dropped today, April 14, and you can LISTEN right here!

John Mayer, 39, gave us his new album inch by inch, and now we’ve got the whole enchilada. LISTEN to the entirety of The Search for Everything below:

Ahead of the release, John gave fans two separate EPs featuring four new songs from the record. “The album will be released four songs at a time. There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once,” he said in a Facebook post about his decision to portion it out. It’s a great lesson on instant gratification, if you think about it!

First, we got The Search for Everything: Wave One on Jan. 20 with the songs “Moving On and Getting Over, “Changing,” the single “Love on the Weekend” and “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.” Then the singer dropped Wave Two on Feb. 24 and it featured “Still Feel Like Your Man” (which John implied is about his ex Katy Perry), “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless” and “Roll It on Home.” He also said in an interview with the New York Times that he was brought to tears while writing the “breakup” record! Aww.

Anyway, now that we’ve heard “In the Blood,” “Theme from ‘The Search for Everything’,” “Never on the Day You Leave” and “Rosie,” we have to say, the completed project is a beautiful thing. After all, there’s nothing like getting the full “album experience,” as John put it:

Next Friday. The entire album experience. 🔓#thesearchforeverything A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

You can catch John on the The Search for Everything Tour!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Search for Everything? Tell us which track is your favorite, and stay tuned for our review of the album!

