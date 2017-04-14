If John Mayer’s New Album Is An Attempt To Win Back Katy Perry, It’s A Poor One

Courtesy of johnmayer.com

John Mayer has dedicated a bulk of ‘The Search for Everything’ to Katy Perry, and unfortunately, it falls flat. The lamenting songster is doing what he knows best, but the effort ultimately comes off as halfhearted. Here’s what we thought of it, track-by-track!

John Mayer, 39, is back with “The Search for Everything,” and you can stream it here as of April 14. So did he find what he was looking for? Well…

First up is “Still Feel Like Your Man.” On this one, John confesses that he is not in fact over his ex Katy Perry, 32. “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years.…” he told the New York Times in an interview. Hmm!

It’s followed by “Emoji of a Wave.” Every album needs a melancholy love song, right? This is John’s. (Also, anyone else thinking that the phrase “Oh honey” could be a reference to Katy’s character on How I Met Your Mother?

“Helpless” is the necessary ode to liquid courage. Definitely a jam. It’s cleverly paired with “Love on the Weekend,” a fun song that is obviously fitting for today (Friday).

Next is “In the Blood.” John has said he considers this to be one of the more potent tracks on the record, and it’s certainly relatable for anyone who feels like there’s too much of their parents’ personalities in them (and not in a good way). “Changing” is a lovely piano ballad that serves as an ode to personal emotional evolution, as well as John’s musical shift from pop to a more bluesy sound.

We’re treated to a pretty instrumental interlude in the form of “Theme from ‘The Search for Everything,'” and it’s a great lead into”Moving On and Getting Over,” which is the standout track on the record. It’s a funky tune that also might just be about Katy — he’s struggling to move on from his ex, but he can’t help but have her on his mind. It’s cool that he punctuates every word with a full pause, and he’s said in interviews that the “CD skip” effect was intentional. It certainly gets your attention!

As for “Never on the Day You Leave,” John calls this “the saddest song” he ever wrote, and we believe it. With lyrics like, “Love grows in the time it’s been/Since you last heard her sing/She’ll cut her hair and move somewhere/She don’t owe you anything,” it could be about either Katy or Taylor Swift, both of who famously chopped their locks after their breakups!

“Rosie” isn’t anything special lyrics-wise, but it’s got a swell to the chorus that’ll have you nodding your head to the beat. Then there’s “Roll It on Home.” Fairly heavy country vibes on this one, and it seems rather out of place next to the otherwise bluesy-pop feel of this record. Includes a lame reference to Journey and card-playing. Snore.

Album closer “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” is not bad. I’ve got a feeling that this hopeful little tune is about Katy, too…she certainly had an impact on him and he can’t easily forget their time together. Also, the whistling is cute.

The consensus? Pleasant, but nothing too different here. It would make nice background music for a sophisticated dinner party attended by friends who are exclusively professors or NPR correspondents.

