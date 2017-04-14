Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Baby After Ex-Husband Says He Still Loves Her

Courtesy of Instagram

Janet Jackson is finally sharing the first photo of her precious son Eissa, and it couldn’t have come on a better day as her estranged husband Wissam El Mana publicly declared he still loves the singer. We’ve got all the details!

Janet Jackson, 50, and her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, 41, welcomed a baby son into the world on Jan. 3, and she is clearly excited about being a first time mom! The singer shared her first photo of little four-month-old Eissa on her website Apr. 14 and boy is he a cutie. The tot is snuggled up next to his famous mom’s face, which has a glowing smile across it. He has a fair complexion and we can’t see what color his eyes are as they’re closed while having a great big yawn.

While the couple shocked fans by announcing their split on Apr. 8 after finally having the family they desperately wanted, it looks like the Qatari billionaire still has plenty of love for his estranged wife. Before Janet shared the baby photo, he wrote a letter to her on his website that read, “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever.”

Janet’s little one is definitely a blessing as she had always wanted a child of her own. We’re so happy the superstar finally got her wish — especially at her age! Even her large fam was overjoyed, as well as shocked, by her pregnancy news. “After the initial shock wore off, Janet’s family has been happy and amazed that she is expecting her first child,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in October.

The couple revealed the birth in a statement the day that he arrived, saying “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” Sadly the pair separated earlier in April, reportedly over conflicting lifestyle desires but plan to live close by each other in London to raise their son.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Janet’s precious little one adorable? Do you think the infant looks more like Janet or Wissam?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.