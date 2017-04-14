Jackie Evancho cannot get a meeting at the White House! The 16 year-old sang at President Trump’s inauguration, but said on ‘The View’ on Apr.14 she still has not spoken to the President about transgender rights like she asked!

Jackie Evancho stunned everyone with her gorgeous performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at President Trump’s inauguration, but she has not heard a word from the White House since! The 16 year-old asked to meet with the President, 70, to discuss transgender rights in Feb. and somehow has not received any answer yet. “We’re working on it. Hopefully soon. We’re hopeful,” she said during her appearance on The View on Apr. 14.

Jackie sent a tweet after the President rolled back protections for transgender students in Feb. She posted, “I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide.#sisterlove” and wrote, “@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤.” Jackie told everyone on The View that two months later that she and her family have not heard from the Trump administration despite what press secretary Sean Spicer said, “Yeah, I think the president would be welcome to meet with her.”

Jackie was on The View with her sister Juliet, 18, who spoke powerfully about what she would say to the President if she could meet with him. “We would make him aware of what, me, as a transgender person, and [Jackie] have experienced at our school since all the turmoil happened. I’ve had things thrown at me. I got hard candy pelted at the back of my head,” she said and added, “they started throwing trash at me.” Juliet bravely explained that she wants to help people understand, “that we are people. This is real and we’re not here to harm your children.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think the President should meet with Jackie and Juliet? Tell us in the comments below!