Rachel Zoe Tells You How To Get A Spring Wardrobe For Free

REX/Shutterstock

Girls on a budget, listen up! We talked to superstar designer, Rachel Zoe & she has tips for you on how to transform your winter wardrobe into spring looks without spending a dime, here’s how!

We spoke to celebrity designer and mother-of-two, Rachel Zoe, 45, as she introduced the NEW Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, a liquid additive that disinfects clothing, and she gave us amazing tips on all things fashion, spring trends, and how to reinvent your wardrobe. She had so many amazing tips to share with us and you’re going to be obsessed.

For girls on a budget that want to switch over their closets from winter to spring but don’t want to buy a whole new wardrobe, you’re in luck because you don’t have to spend a penny. She shared that you can actually use what you already have in your closet and make it look new! Her 3 tips were:

1. Jeans — Reinvent your old jeans by making them new and unique — cut them and make them cropped, etc!

2. Pick your favorite pieces — Pick your favorite jacket and you can wear it over a dress or outfits you have already.

3. Change up your jewelry — Jewelry can always give your outfit a new look if you switch it up or layer things differently.

As for the 3 main spring staple pieces every girl should have in their wardrobe — a lightweight leather jacket, a good bag (crossbody or handheld in a neutral color), and a great pair of platform heels or a classic pump that could be dressed up or down.

There you have it ladies, it’s time to start that spring cleaning and get your wardrobes organized and ready to go! What do you guys think of Rachel’s tips? Did you think they were helpful?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.