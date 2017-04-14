Why Harry Styles Is A ‘Nervous Wreck’ Ahead Of His ‘SNL’ Performance

REX/Shutterstock

What pressure? Harry Styles is about to make his big solo TV debut, and it will be airing live coast to coast when he appears on ‘SNL’ Apr. 15. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why his nerves and jitters could be a blessing in disguise.

Talk about no room for error! Harry Styles will be making his first appearance as a solo artist when he performs on Saturday Night Live‘s first ever live coast-to-coast broadcast. The 23-year-old knows the eyes of the country will be on him all at once, and naturally he’s a little on edge. “Harry is having the same feelings he had when he started on The X Factor. He is a nervous wreck, but he actually loves it because it reminds him of his humble beginnings and how everything worked out brilliantly,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Harry feels that this is a blessing in disguise and he is taking his nervous energy as a Godsend. He feels that it will only lead to his performance this weekend to be one of his best ever,” our insider adds. We know he’s going to totally crush it as he gives the first live performance of his hit single “Sign of the Times” and we’re dying to hear what his second new song will be. There was a possibility it would drop ahead of the telecast, but it looks like he’s going to wait and debut it on SNL.

Of all the guys from One Direction, Harry is definitely getting the biggest stage on which to show off his skills as a solo artist. While Zayn Malik, 24, Niall Horan, 23, and Louis Tomlinson, 25, have all performed their new songs on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that program is taped hours ahead of time so if anything didn’t go right, they could do a second take. Harry’s going live nationwide, and that takes some serious guts!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to be watching Harry’s performance on SNL? Do you think he’ll also take part in a skit?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.