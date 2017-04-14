REX/Shutterstock

Halsey plans to take the stage at Coachella this weekend…but not in the way you think. We caught up with her during a special Three Olives Vodka road trip on April 13, and she exclusively told us why we should look out for her during Lady Gaga’s set, plus her plans to collaborate with Drake in the studio!

“I would love to work with Drake for an album,” Halsey, 22, tells us. “Everything he touches turns to gold,” she adds, “And I am getting my feet in the water with music that is a little more dance-inspired. If I ever got to do a really cool dance-y collaboration, I definitely would want to do it with Drake!” How amazing would that be?

The “New Americana” singer also explains why she’s feeling the dance vibes these days more than ever. “When I made my first album [Badlands], I had never been in a club. I was 19,” she remembers. “I never had a legal drink. But I’m 22 now, and I’m about to put out my next record before my 23rd birthday, so I go to clubs and bars around the world and I’m experiencing dance music culture for what it is.” So cool!

As for her Coachella plans, well, Halsey is just dying to crash Lady Gaga’s set on April 15! “If you catch me or my mugshot online, it’s because I ran on stage during the Lady Gaga concert and got dragged off,” she laughs. Oh, and of course she’d join Gaga onstage if officially invited. “For sure!” Halsey says. “I think she would cook up something crazy for me to do, like wear a jet pack or something.” Hopefully one day!

Halsey’s upcoming second studio album hopeless fountain kingdom is due June 2, and you can catch her on tour here!

