Gigi Hadid Flaunts Toned Abs In $4,100 Sweatsuit — Is That Nuts To Spend On Sweats?

Gigi Hadid stepped out in a sweatsuit that cost a whopping $4,100 & we’re baffled. Her outfit is gorgeous, but do you think it’s a little nuts to spend that much on sweatpants? VOTE & let us know what you think!

Gigi Hadid, 21, just shocked us all when she was out and about in NYC wearing a gray sweatsuit that costs $4,100. While we’re obsessed with her outfit, we find it a little nuts to spend that much on sweats, but fashion is fashion. Plus, Gigi looked flawless in this set and put her toned abs on full display, so we can’t decide if we love this look or if it’s just too bizarre. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Gigi opted to wear the gray Sally LaPointe sweatsuit from the Pre-Fall 2017 collection. The reason the outfit costs so much money is because both pieces were “knitted from rich wool and elaborately beaded like evening attire,” according to VOGUE. The full gray cashmere ensemble featured intricate beading on the neck of the crop top which had a mock neck. Plus, the low-rise sweats featured dramatic side-slit pants that showed off her amazing legs.

The bottom of the pants is the best part of the look. The pant hems were cuffed and covered in jewel, sequin, and beaded embellishments. Plus she topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver Stella Luna pointy-toed pumps. We’re obsessed with Gigi’s look from head-to-toe and she looked flawless, as always, but it’s just too hard to swallow the fact that it costs over $4,000 — do you agree?

What do you guys think of Gigi’s sweatsuit — would you spend that much money on sweats? VOTE.

