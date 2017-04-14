Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston Welcome Cute Baby Son River Joe: Precious 1st Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Jeff Goldblum is a dad — again! The ‘Independence Day’ star & his wife Emilie Livington welcomed their 2nd son last week, announcing the big news on Apr. 14, & we could not be happier for their fam! Already, the proud parents have shared sweet pics of their newborn & baby River is SUCH a cutie!

Welcome to the family River Joe Goldblum! Jeff Goldblum‘s, 64, wife Emilie Livingston, 34, gave birth to a baby son on Apr. 7, announcing the news one week later on Apr. 14, and we can only imagine how thrilled the two must be about expanding their family. Now their first child, Charlie Ocean Goldblum, 1, is a big brother — how adorable is THAT? And according to the new mom, little Charlie is already an amazing older sibling!

“I can’t believe it’s been a week already!” Emilie shared via Instagram on Apr. 14. “River Joe Goldblum was born 4/7/17 at 8:53am. Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother.” Aw! But the gymnast didn’t only announce her second child’s arrival to her fans, she also posted a series of super precious family pics. And seriously, baby River is one adorable infant!

“We couldn’t be happier!!!” Emilie added, while gushing of her husband, “[he] is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!” And while Jeff has yet to address his son’s birth via social media, from the look of Emilie’s photos, the actor is completely enamored with their newest addition.

Emilie and Jeff tied the knot back in 2014, Emilie being Jeff’s third wife. And shortly after welcoming Charlie on July 4, 2015, Jeff gushed about his newfound fatherhood on Conan O’Brien‘s talkshow, Conan. “She’s so wonderful,” he said of his wife, commenting that his firstborn was a “very good” baby. “I enjoy him. I love him to bits. I nuzzle him,” Jeff raved. “I smell him. I kiss him. I talk to him. I make jokes with him. I sing to him.” Sounds like one proud papa if you ask us! Congrats again to Jeff and Emilie!

