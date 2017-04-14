A 16-year-old boy is creeping up on getting enough retweets to beat Ellen DeGeneres’ record…and she’s NOT happy about it. So, she enlisted new dad, Bradley Cooper, who appears in her famous 2014 Oscar selfie, for a hilarious PSA, begging fans to keep her as the record holder. Watch here!

Carter Wilkerson, a 16-year-old boy from Nevada, has taken Twitter by storm. On April 5, he asked Wendy’s how many retweets he would need to get a year of free chicken nuggets, and the fast food restaurant responded with an unimaginable number: “18 million.” Carter begged his followers to retweet the message, and in less than two weeks, he’s already received 2.8 million retweets.

What’s even more impressive, though, is that he’s only a few million retweets away from beating Ellen Degeneres’ record: Her Oscar selfie with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and more, has 3.3 million retweets, the most ever on the social media site. Well, Ellen is not okay with Carter creeping in on her, so she and Bradley reunited to film a PSA, asking fans to share her post. “If you think I’m going to lose that record to some chicken nugget kid, you are out of your cluckin’ mind,” Ellen said, before showing her audience the clip.

In the less than one minute PSA, Ellen explains that “this nugget kid” needs the public’s help, but she and Bradley need it more. “We put our heart and soul into that selfie,” Bradley explains. “I had to hold my arms up like this for 35-40 seconds. My biceps were shaking.” Meanwhile, the talk show host points out that she had to sit on Meryl Streep’s lap for “an uncomfortable amount of time.” The agony, right!? Watch the full thing above!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ellen will keep her retweet record? Or will the chicken nugget boy pull ahead?