Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ex Fling Accuses Him Of ‘Stuffing’ His ‘Package’ To Look Bigger: Whoa

Courtesy of Instagram, FameFlyNet

Is Cristiano Ronaldo lying about the size of his manhood? The soccer player is being accused of filling out his undergarments by a woman named, Elisa De Panicis Angelli! And, Elisa is also claiming that she and the athlete were an item! You’ve got to read this scoop!

Size apparently matters… for Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, who is being accused of stuffing his package by model, Elisa de Panicis Agnelli! She recently appeared on the Chile reality TV show, Doble Tentación [Double Temptation], where she admitted that Cristiano fakes the size of his package, as reported by the site, 101 Great Goals. Elisa reportedly said, on April 14, that the athlete adds padding to his underwear in his popular ad campaigns.

🌅 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:04am PST

The stunning blonde also claimed that she and Cristiano recently dated, to Italian news outlet, Novella 2000, according to the site. Elisa reportedly met Cristiano aboard a lavish boat, during a party in Ibiza. Photos from the bash made their way around the internet, where Cristiano was surrounded by a slew of sexy women. Elisa claimed she was one of those women, and that she and the athlete were very friendly.

While the date of their alleged romance was not disclosed, it had to have been after May 2016. On May 28 of last year, Cristiano and his Real Madrid team won the Champions League. After their big victory, the team was said to have been granted extra time off before their soccer duties continued. So, that’s when Cristiano took a well deserved trip to Ibiza. And, you know what happened after that, IF there’s any truth to Elisa’s comments.

Cristiano has his own underwear line, CR7. You can see the most recent photos from the brand’s 2017 campaign in our gallery below. You be the judge…

Elisa is a model, actress, singer, dancer and reality star, according to her Instagram. While she reportedly insisted that Cristiano’s man-parts are smaller than they appear to be, there is speculation that she’s hungry for fame. Cristiano has yet to address Elisa’s accusations about his package, but we don’t think any man would be happy after hearing that. And, we’re wondering what his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 22, has to say about all of this. The pair took their relationship public at the end of 2016 when they shared a sweet kiss, while on a date at Disneyland, Paris.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cristiano’s you-know-what could seriously be fake?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.