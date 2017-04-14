Corinne Olympios Faking Mystery BF To Avoid ‘Bachelor In Paradise’? She Hints He’s Made Up

REX/Shutterstock

Corinne Olympios knows we’re all dying to see her on ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ but she’s not spilling those summer plans. The ‘Bachelor’ fav teased fans that her mystery man could keep her from the summer dating show, if he actually exists!

Don’t do this to us, Corinne! The 25 year-old Corrine Olympios just won’t clue us in on her summer plans for Bachelor In Paradise and its’ driving everyone crazy! She dropped more hints about her mystery boyfriend who could keep her away from the dating show in a Facebook Live with ET. She confused us even more when she teased that he might not even exist! “I still don’t know,” Corrine said when asked if she knew her plans for the summer. “OK, so, this mystery man of mine. He’s going to remain a mystery, because… it’s so complicated,” she said, “We’ve talked about [me possibly going to Paradise], that’s why everything’s really on the fence right now. With him, with Paradise, I don’t really even know what’s going on with any of it. Nothing’s set in stone on either end.”

Corinne dropped another bomb when she hinted that this guy she’s supposed to have been seeing might not even be real! “Who even knows if there still is a mystery man! Maybe I’m just fooling you all,” she joked. “I totally would do that too. Hint hint. I totally would! [Is the mystery man a tactic] to dodge Paradise? Maybe. You’ll never know.” So does this mean she could be going on the show?

Corinne previously hinted that she’s known the man she’d been dating for a while. “I’m not ready to come out to the world about him yet. It’s still in the early stages. I don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re vibing really nicely and everything’s going well and I just want it to stay that way,” she told E! on Apr. 11. Please just be messing with us, Corinne because you’d be so fun on Paradise!

