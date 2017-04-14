Click to Skip Ad
Coachella 2017: See All The Epic Pics Of The Stars, Performances & More

It’s finally here! Stars are coming out of the woodwork to show off their sexiest outfits, craziest antics, and most stellar performances for Coachella! See all of the best pics of the 2017 festival, right here.

If you aren’t at Coachella this weekend, then you’re definitely dreaming about it. The stars, the style, the music — what more could you want?! We don’t want you to miss a second of the action, even if you aren’t in the desert this year. Click through the gallery above to see the best pics of the amazing festival!

One of the best parts of Coachella is seeing what all of the hottest celebrities are wearing and how they’re doing their hair and makeup. This year, Kylie Jenner reprised her highlighter-themed hair, going for a fluorescent green instead of pink for 2017. She rocked a skintight tan dress that put her curves on full display. Speaking of showing off your bod, Shay Mitchell took it to another level with a topless pool selfie!

Coachella: See The Best Pics From The 2017 Festival

Then there are all of the amazing performances! This year is totally over the top with next-level performers like Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Gucci Mane. Plus, more got added at the last minute, like The Weeknd and French Montana. You better believe that we’ll have pics of all of them too.

Last but not least, there are all the sick pics from the after parties, gifting suites, campgrounds and hotels. We want you to feel like you’re a part of the action, even if you couldn’t be in Indio, CA this year. Definitely make sure you check back as the gallery will be updated all weekend long!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your fave part of Coachella? Is it the stars? The performances? Let us know!

