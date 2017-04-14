Coachella Day 1 Live Stream: Watch Radiohead, The XX & More For Free

Coachella is finally here, and if you couldn’t swing a pass this year, no worries — the festival is streaming live! Here’s how you can WATCH Radiohead, The xx, Mac Miller and more for free today, April 14!

Coachella is webcasting today’s performances live on YouTube starting at 3:35 PM PST — hooray! You can switch between three channels at the same link to see all of the sets on different stages. CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF COACHELLA DAY 1.

Here’s the full schedule for today in PST, with the channels noted in parentheses:

03:35 – Tennis (1)

03:35 – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2)

03:35 – Klangstof (3)

04:05 – Joseph (3)

04:10 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (1)

04:25 – Sampha (2)

04:50 – The Lemon Twigs (3)

05:00 – Bonobo (1)

05:10 – Broods (2)

05:35 – SOHN (3)

05:50 – Mac DeMarco (1)

06:00 – Francis and the Lights (2)

06:50 – Oh Wonder (2)

06:55 – Glass Animals (1)

07:20 – Big Gigantic (3)

07:40 – Banks (2)

07:45 – Father John Misty (1)

08:10 – Crystal Castles (3)

08:30 – Richie Hawtin (2)

08:45 – Phantogram (1)

09:00 – Mac Miller (3)

09:30 – Jagwar Ma (2)

09:35 – The xx (1)

09:55 – Steve Angello (3)

10:20 – DJ Shadow (2)

10:40 – Radiohead (1)

10:55 – Empire of the Sun (3)*

11:15 – Capital Cities (2)

11:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

12:10 – D.R.A.M. (2)

We’re so pumped to see Capital Cities on the lineup again this year. “Coachella is a bucket list right of passage for a band that’s kind of making it,” Ryan Merchant tells us. “It’s incredible!” Read the rest of our exclusive interview with Capital Cities right here.

Just wrapped up our second rehearsal for Coachella. We are a bit rough around the edges, but we are making progress. Thanks to the badass rooms at PA Rehearsal Studios in Reseda. A post shared by Capital Cities (@capitalcities) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

HollywoodLife.com‘s picks: Oh Wonder, Glass Animals, Banks, Crystal Castles, Mac Miller, The xx, Radiohead, Empire of the Sun, Capital Cities

