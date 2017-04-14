The Weeknd Added As Surprise Performer At Coachella: Will Selena Gomez Show Up?

REX/Shutterstock/ Splash News

Just when you thought Coachella could not get any better, even more incredible music acts have been announced! The Weeknd is just one of the stars who will now be taking the stage in Indio, CA. Could that mean that Selena Gomez will be close behind to cheer on her man?

It’s going to be a wild weekend in Indio, California! Coachella added even more amazing names to its already packed performers list on April 14. French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, Wale, French Montana, and Diddy will all be performing during the weekend-long festival, but we’re MOST excited for The Weeknd to hit the stage! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Selena Gomez, 24, was dying to bring her new man to the event, and now it looks like she’ll be getting her wish!

Selly is super excited to make some new “good, sexy memories” at the festival this year. “Last time she was at Coachella with Justin [Bieber], they had a huge argument,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “And she knows that with The Weeknd, there will be no bad moments. That’s why she loves him, Abel is so mellow and easy to be with. There’s never any drama with him.” Sel will now get to watch her man perform again after attending a bunch of shows on his tour!

There’s no word on when these new additions will be playing or if they’ll be joining others performers or going solo so it’ll be a fun surprise! Day one of the epic event kicks off on April 14 with Banks, The xx, and Radiohead so you know it’s going to be a good time. Diddy got us super hyped with his special announcement, saying “we’re making this announcement that you guys will be able to follow us live all through Coachella,” he said in his Instagram post so his followers can watch the festival unfold. “I just want that s— to be like Project X.” He joked, “I’m the facilitator [of the party].”

HollywoodLifers, do these additional performers make you even more excited for Coachella? Tell us who you can’t wait to see in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.