Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed Her Own Palette & It’s The Most Gorgeous Thing Ever

Courtesy of BECCA

We’ve been obsessed with Chrissy Teigen’s chiseled cheekbones and glowing highlighter for YEARS, and now she’s coming out with her OWN highlight and blush palette with BECCA Cosmetics — get the details below!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, has been a longtime fan of BECCA Cosmetics, and now the model and host has teamed up with the beauty brand for her very own palette!

Chrissy shared video and photos on her Instagram on April 13, writing: “IT IS OFFICIAL! I’m cooking up something super special with my friends at @BECCAcosmetics. I’ve been a massive fan of their highlighters for years and I just can’t wait for you all to see… it’s reeeeally delicious, hope you love it!”

She continued: “I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO TRY MY NEW GLOW PALETTE!!! Every time I use it, I cannot believe it’s actually mine. It’s perfection.”

The palette is INSANE — it’s so gorgeous. I’m already obsessed! It has four shades — Chrissy’s current favorite highlighter, which is their hero Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Rose Gold. Chrissy also created 3 NEW shades with the brand:

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Beach Nectar, Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil and Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom!

The names perfectly capture the gorgeous gold and bronze shades. It’s going to be $46 and available in May!

BECCA Cosmetics also shared the news, writing on Instagram, “We could not be more excited for our collaboration with @chrissyteigen on our #LimitedEdition BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette! Available in early May, this palette is your ultimate summer #BECCAGlow all in one place! Make sure you’re following #BECCAxCHRISSY for all the updates and sign up using the link in our bio to be notified when it’s available!”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Chrissy Teigen’s BECCA Cosmetics palette?

