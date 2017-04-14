Chris Brown has given us an amazing start to Friday with the music video for ‘Privacy.’ The neon lights and impressive bouts of twerking will definitely get you ready for the weekend — WATCH the super sexy visual right here!

Chris Brown, 27, has dropped the video for “Privacy” off his upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon and it’s as epic as we’d hoped. It’s got all the necessary elements of a Chris Brown video (dancing, scantily clad women, sequins), and you can WATCH it above! Did we mention he does a backflip?!

Chris pays homage to the late Michael Jackson by sporting a pinstriped shirt and fedora and striking that iconic pose, and of course he shows off his sick moves throughout the video, which was choreographed by Josh Smith and Amy Allen. The dancing is as on point as the outfits — well done, you two! “Everybody works so hard to make the magic happen,” Chris wrote in a post after he filmed the video. “I’m thankful for this team!!!”

Chris also teased the video the day before the release, blaming his label for being “slow,” hence the 10:00 AM EST premiere date as opposed to midnight. We have to say, it was worth the wait!

Y'all KNOW HOW slow the label is wit times and deadlines so the video will air at 10AM IN THE MORNING. SO SORRY FOR THE DELAY A post shared by 🤖👽🌕 (@chrisbrownofficial) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Fans immediately freaked out in the comments. “I’m so ready for it,” one user wrote. “We know it’s gon be hot,” another fan commented. That’s an understatement!

You can catch Chris Brown on his Party Tour now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Privacy?” Tell us if it’s your fave one yet!