Chris Brown Crushing Hard On J.Lo: She’d Be A ‘Phenomenal Mother’ For Royalty

Courtesy of Twitter

While Jennifer Lopez is happily dating Alex Rodriguez, Chris Brown is wishing he could be the man of her dreams. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the singer would love to have have JLo’s influence in raising his daughter Royalty to be just like her.

Jennifer Lopez is an amazing mom to her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, and if she ever got the itch to get maternal again, Chris Brown would love her help with raising his nearly three-year-old daughter Royalty. “Everybody thinks Chris is superficial and only likes women because of their beauty. That ain’t the case. One of the biggest reasons he’s digging JLo is because she’s one phenomenal mother! He yearns to be with a woman who loves children and who can teach Royalty about how to be a woman, something he can’t obviously do,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He could see JLo teaching Royalty how to sing, how to comb and style her hair, and he can certainly see them speaking Spanish to each other. At this stage, Chris can’t be talking to women that aren’t of substance. He has a daughter to think of. She comes first,” our insider adds. “He’d be really interested to get to know JLo on a different level and see what he can learn about this beautiful and talented woman from the block.”

Sadly for Chris, the 47-year-old superstar is a taken woman, as JLo is hot and heavy with ex New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, 41. Breezy was busted on Apr. 12 creeping on her Instagram by liking a sexy photo of her, which had to be super flattering for the singer/dancer/actress to know that she lusted after by younger male celebs.

