Easy 20 Minute Boxing Workout — Expert Tips For Flat Abs Like Gigi Hadid

Courtesy of Reebok, Instagram

Tons of celebs like Gigi Hadid and Charlotte McKinney love boxing for flat abs and toned arms. Now, you can copy Charlotte’s exact boxing workout that got her in bikini shape for her upcoming movie ‘Baywatch’!

Trainer Marxel Leobez worked with Charlotte Mckinney for the soon-to-be-released movie Baywatch. They trained together at BoxUnion.

Here’s her exact workout so you can get abs like Charlotte and Gigi Hadid!

Marxel shares the workout:

“Boxing Combo: Jab Cross 2 x // Slip // Cross

THE SET UP:

Step out the left foot foreword a little more then shoulder width apart with back foot slightly pivoted

Keep weight on the balls of the feet with knees slightly bent so you can have a little bounce

Bring fist to the face with shoulder left shoulder facing foreword.”

THE MOVEMENT:

“JAB : Engaging your core step, lead with your front left hip and shoulder to jab (punch) foreword.

— The arm moves foreword and the fist twists slightly in like your turning a key.

CROSS: Squeeze your core as you would with the jab then quickly bring the fist back to the face as you cross extending the right arm foreword in opposition.

— You should feel a pulley system of your transverse abs loading and unloading as you release the punches.

Repeat the Jab Cross 1 more time

SLIP: Engaging your core, crunch down, knee first to the face tapping elbow to oblique / abdominal crunch

— Should feel like you’re ducking from someone

CROSS: from the Slip / abdominal crunch, unload your last cross with a slight lift in the hips

“This combination elevates the heart rate while engaging the core — specifically the obliques and lower side core — to unleash power!

Repeat Combination for 3 full minutes at varying speeds and tempos. Charlotte and I like to train to R3Hab remixes of Rihanna and throwback EDM remixes of Madonna and Michael Jackson!”

HollywoodLifers, have you tried Charlotte McKinney’s workout of boxing?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.