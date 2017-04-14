Luna Legend, Baby Future & More Celeb Cuties Celebrating Easter — Adorable Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Easter weekend has finally arrived, and celebs & their little ones have been getting in the holiday spirit in the cutest ways! From meeting the Easter bunny to hunting for eggs, famous kids like Luna Legend & Future Wilburn are giving us all the feels with their sweet spring activities! See our fav pics here.

Easter is here! And celebrities and their kids could NOT be cuter as they celebrate the holiday. For some, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna, 1, it’s their first Easter, but others, like Ciara and Future‘s son Future Jr., 2, they’re pros! Either way though, ALL celeb cuties have seemingly been having a blast this Easter season, and we cannot get enough of the adorable pics their parents have been posting.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Chrissy is known for getting her little girl in the holiday spirit — no matter WHAT holiday she and John are celebrating! For Halloween, baby Luna rocked over six adorable costumes, and for Christmas, Chrissy couldn’t resist posting a sweet photo of Luna on Santa’s lap. We love that Easter proved to be no different. Sharing their family Easter pic on Apr. 6, the model, her hubby, and their daughter looked like the picture-perfect family!

That same day, Ciara posted an Easter pic featuring herself and her two-year-old son. Baby Future was all smiles as he sat next to the Easter bunny, and we love how Ciara seems to be taking in every precious moment with her firstborn before she becomes a two-time mom — which could happen any day now!

Louis Tomlinson and his baby mama Briana Jungwirth‘s baby son Freddie, 1, got into the Easter spirit even earlier, as Briana posted a pic of their little boy dressed as a bunny in March. “I found the cutest little bunny in the park today :),” she wrote next to the sweet Instagram photo. What an angel! Another fav Easter pic of ours goes to JWoww‘s adorable son Greyson Mathews. The precious tot was photographed sitting on the Easter bunny’s lap, and, unlike most babies, he was super calm and collected while posing with the furry animal.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable are these celebrity cuties? Which pic is your fav?

