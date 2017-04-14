Celebs Slammed For Cultural Appropriation: Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Très chic or totally offensive? Due to rocking controversial ensembles, stars like Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry and more have found themselves in hot water after being accused of cultural appropriation. Check out our gallery full of fashion faux-pas!

Yowza! Hollywood’s biggest stars are known for being trend-setters, but sometimes their fashion forward ways can lead them astray. When pop-culture icons wear controversial ensembles, it can often result in major backlash from fans. Shanina Shaik, 26, recently wore a braided look to Coachella and many were outraged and accusing her of cultural appropriation. Kylie Jenner, 19, also received widespread criticism when she rocked cornrows on Instagram, but she is clearly not the first celebrity to be slammed for being insensitive. See our full gallery!

1.) Kylie Jenner’s controversial cornrows

Kylie showed off her bold new hairstyle via social media in 2015 alongside the caption, “I woke up like diss.” The 19-year-old reality star was flooded with angry comments about her cornrows, including one from Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg, 18, whose remarks went viral. She wrote, “When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter.” Kylie responded, “mad if i don’t, mad if i do.”

I woke up like disss A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 11, 2015 at 11:12am PDT

2.) Katy Perry’s style

Katy Perry, 32, found herself at the center of controversy after wearing Egyptian garb and a grill in her “Dark Horse” video. This came shortly after she opened the 2013 American Awards as a Geisha. When she was confronted about playing cultural dress up, she responded, “I guess I’ll stick to baseball and hot dogs, and that’s it,” telling Rolling Stone when asked about the backlash. “I know that’s a quote that’s gonna come to f*ck me in the ass, but can’t you appreciate a culture? I guess, like, everybody has to stay in their lane? I don’t know.”

3.) The Victoria’s Secret Catwalk Show

The Victoria’s Secret Catwalk Show always steps up their game with their sexy lingerie styles and gorgeous models, but the parade has been deemed offensive for countless reasons. They’ve been accused of not representing diversity and more. However, many felt the show’s most culturally offensive moment was when Karlie Kloss, 24, wore a full length Native American headdress in 2012. Several angry viewers took to social media, leading the model to apologize.

4.) Beyonce and Coldplay’s music video

Beyonce, 36, and Coldplay collaborated together on a track, ‘”Hymn for the Weekend,” and fans loved the song. Unfortunately, their music video didn’t go over so well. Within minutes of the video being dropped online, they were all widely criticized for appropriating Indian culture. One fan angrily tweeted, “Just gonna throw this out there, if Beyoncé&Coldplay are PROFITING from a culture that isn’t there’s and gaining praise, it’s appropriation.” That was only the start!

i dont even know what to say about this coldplay video except can white rock bands please stop filming holi videos in india, thank you. — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) January 29, 2016

Just gonna throw this out there, if Beyoncé&Coldplay are PROFITING from a culture that isn't there's and gaining praise, it's appropriation — Hadita (@caramelputa) January 29, 2016

5.) Michelle Williams wearing “Redface”

Serving as the cover girl of British magazine AnOther in late 2013, Michelle Williams, 36, rocked a braid, feathers, and face paint in the traditional style of a Native American. This quickly led to her being slammed for insensitivity. She never commented about the issue, but the magazine’s editors told ABC News, “While we dispute the suggestion that the image has a racist subtext in the strongest possible terms, we’re mortified to think that anyone would interpret it in this way.”

6.) Miley Cyrus’s twerk-fest

Miley Cyrus, 24, completely transformed her look by 2013 and started being recognized for sticking her tongue out and twerking. Many began to credit her with introducing the scandalous dance move, but several others shot down the high praise, since they felt she was stealing from black culture. Miley seemingly responded in an interview, “I don’t keep my producers or dancers around ’cause it makes me look cool. Those aren’t my ‘accessories.’ They’re my homies.”

7.) Selena Gomez’s performance

At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Selena Gomez, 24, performed her single “Come and Get It” in Indian-themed garb, while also wearing a bindi on her forehead. After watching her take the stage, the Universal Society of Hinduism demanded an apology for her cultural appropriation. Sel never directly responded, but she did tell Z100’s Elvis Duran after the show, “I’ve learned a lot about the culture, and I think it’s beautiful. I think it’s fun to incorporate that into the performance.”

8.) Avril Lavigne’s “Hello Kitty” video

Avril Lavigne, 32, seemed to have a blast in the music video for her song “Hello Kitty,” but the imagery ruffled major feathers. The three-minute-long clip shows the singer grubbing on sushi, drinking sake, and grooving in front of her dancers wearing Hello Kitty–stylized outfits. When she got blasted on social media, she tweeted, ““RACIST??? LOLOLOL!!! I love Japanese culture and spend half of my time in Japan. I flew to Tokyo to shoot this video specifically for my Japanese fans, with my Japanese label, Japanese choreographers and a Japanese director in Japan.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think these stars were culturally offensive with their actions?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.