‘Star Wars’ Shocker: Carrie Fisher WON’T Be In ‘Episode IX’ — Todd Was ‘Confused’

Courtesy of Lucas Film

Oh no! We were beyond thrilled when Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd revealed that she would appear in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ but unfortunately that’s not really the case! Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed on April 14 that Carrie will NOT be in the film.

Warning, Star Wars fans, this is a MAJOR bummer! Just days after Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher confirmed that the iconic actress would appear in Star Wars: Episode IX, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is setting the record straight.

“Sadly, Carrie will not be in IX,” she revealed to ABC News. “We finished everything [with Leia] in VIII, and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. And we’re so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away. So, by the time we were well underway with Episode IX, in our thoughts we had not written the script yet. But we’ve regrouped. We started over again in Jan., so, sadly, Carrie will not be in IX.”

“But we will see a lot of Carrie in VIII,” Kathleen assured fans. Wait, so what happened with Todd? He said that he and Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd signed over permission to Disney to use footage of Carrie in the next movie. “Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’” he said. “And the answer is you don’t. She’s as much a part of it as anything… I think the legacy should continue. I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her.” When Kathleen was asked about it, she said simply: “he was probably confused.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kathleen revealing that Carrie won't be in IX? Are you disappointed? Let us know!

