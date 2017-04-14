Cara Delevingne’s Shocking New Look: Did She Just Shave Her Head?

SplashNews

Stars are shaving their heads left and right — first, it was Kristen Stewart. Then, Katy Perry. Did Cara Delevingne just chop off her locks, too? See photos below!

Cara Delevingne just shaved her head! She posted a photo of her pastel and platinum hair on the floor in her Instagram story on April 13. Looks like the days of her blonde bob are over!

She recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, in early March, and left her long locks in the dust. The textured, short style looked really good on her. But now, it appears as though it’s gone!

She did allude to this recently — she told USA Today at CinemaCon on March 28: “I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different, so I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up.”

The shaved head is for her role in Life In A Year. It’s a romantic drama, and she stars in it alongside Jaden Smith. She actually plays a dying woman. She is becoming quite the serious actress! And shaving your head for a role is a real commitment!

So many stars have gone super short lately. Kristen Stewart is rocking a platinum buzz cut, that she did for her upcoming movie called Underwater. She said she has to wear a helmet, so she wanted to make her hairstylist’s job easier!

Katy Perry chopped her hair into a short bob on March 2, and then went even more dramatic by rocking a buzz cut reminiscent of Justin Bieber on April 10!

