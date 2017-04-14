Caitlyn Jenner’s Reassignment Surgery: Inside Her ‘Reclusive’ Healing Process

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner dropped a major bombshell when she revealed that she underwent gender reassignment surgery. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details inside how she kept it a secret from her family and stayed reclusive in her healing process.

She did it! Caitlyn Jenner made the final step towards becoming a woman by undergoing gender reassignment surgery and she did it with super secrecy.“Caitlyn was very private and reclusive after her reassignment surgery. It was something that she had been thinking about for a long time and she wanted her body to heal after the surgery given the risks of complications,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The 67-year-old even kept the news of the procedure from her own family members! “For her it was the final stage to becoming a woman and she did not really discuss it with her immediate family. Caitlyn had fully talked about the procedure with her doctors and her other transgender friends, so, she fully knew what was involved and was totally prepared,” our insider adds.

The former reality star reveals in her upcoming memoir that, “You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.” While she doesn’t go into in-depth detail, the former Olympian says that having a penis had “no special gifts or use for me…I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

She had the surgery in Jan. 2017 and decided to share the news “so all of you can stop staring,” and says that she feels “not only wonderful but liberated. The stunning star revealed her new identity as “Caitlyn” in June 2015, appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair in a white corset. Then, in Oct. 2016, she legally changed her name to “Caitlyn Marie,” as well as her gender to female. Now her transformation is complete!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Caitlyn decided to reveal her surgery to the world?

