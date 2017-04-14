‘American Idol’ Contestant Gets 70 Years In Prison For Child Porn Including Infants

Courtesy of FOX

This is disgusting. Former ‘American Idol’ contestant, Brandon Cox, 26, was sentenced to 70 years in prison on April 12, for child pornography. Authorities found 275 files of sexual images and videos of infants and toddlers, 4 and 5-years-old. Get the horrifying details.

Brandon Cox, 26 — a former American Idol finalist in 2012 — was indicted for seven counts of possession of child pornography on April 12, according to WSFA News. Judge Sibley Reynolds sentenced Cox to 70 years in prison [the maximum sentence], after Cox had insisted that he was innocent throughout the trial. The trial, which took nearly 20 hours, was held in Elmore County, Alabama.

The jury reportedly struggled to watch the 275 horrible images and videos found on Cox’s computer hard drive. “We are talking about toddlers, sexual penetration, oral sex, and the horrific nature of these photos and the quantity of the photos,” Kristy Peoples of the Elmore County DA’s office explained. “Most of the children in these images and videos were male toddlers and younger male children.” Cox has a 4-year-old son, and Peoples said that the state’s main concern was to protect the little boy.

Before his trial, Cox had been behind bars since Jan. 2017, when he was convicted. He stated over and over that he had no knowledge of what was on his computer, according to the news site. Cox reportedly claimed that he had only used the device to download music. Wow.

“It’s very rare for us to deal with child porn cases where the images depict such young victims,” District Attorney Randall Houston, said, according to Daily Mail. “Usually it may be young girls, 14 to 15, which is bad, don’t get me wrong. But he had photos and videos of toddlers, 4- or 5-year-olds,” Houston continued. “There were even photos of an infant engaged in sexual acts.” This is awful.

Cox, who downloaded the images and videos from the internet, didn’t know the children in the files, according to WFSA. He must now register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The 26-year-old man from Wetumpka, Alabama, was flying high in 2012, when he made it to the Hollywood round on American Idol.

