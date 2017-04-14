Blac Chyna Reveals Impressive Post-Baby Abs After Losing More Than 50 Lbs — See Hot Pics

AKM-GSI

Ow ow! Blac Chyna definitely could have fooled us that she gave birth 5 months ago. Rocking a teeny tiny crop top & skintight leggings, the reality star flaunted her sick post-baby bod and was NOT shy about showing off all her hard work in the gym. Seriously, Chyna has never looked better!

Since giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian in November, Blac Chyna, 28, has clearly been spending major time in the gym — and her hard work is TOTALLY paying off! In fact, just last month, the star revealed she’s already lost 50 pounds! Stepping out in Los Angeles on Apr. 13 — with a “mystery” male friend we might add — the reality star wowed in a form-fitting black spandex outfit. Chyna’s look consisted of a bandeau, matching high-waisted leggings, caged stilettos, and an edgy red moto jacket.

But while Chyna’s pants went past her bellybutton, her stomach was still clearly visible — and those abs? Well, let’s just say we’re beyond impressed! Since baby Dream’s arrival, the mom-of-two has had quite a few photoshoots, frequently posting series of new pics on social media. And so far, her weight loss process has been speedy! Her secret?

“I’ve been really sticking to my exercise routine lately and finally starting to see the results,” Chyna shared with fans via Instagram last month. The star also has a partnership with Teami Blends tea, which she claims has helped increase her energy levels and helped flatten her stomach. Another product Chyna seemingly can’t get enough of is waist-trainers. “Just when I thought my waist couldn’t get any smaller IT DOES!!!” she shared in December while rocking her “Workout Waist Trimmer” on Instagram.

No matter how she’s getting her hot bod, the star undoubtedly looks GOOD! Her Thursday outing came shortly after Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian, 30, shared a rare selfie on social media. Rob looked straight into the camera as he sat in a car with his trademark baseball cap on top of his head. Looks like someone else may be feeling themselves a little bit too!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you impressed with Chyna’s pregnancy weight loss progress? Do you think she’s trying to make Rob jealous?

