Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens & More Best Dressed At Coachella 2017

Courtesy of Instagram

The weekend we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived — Coachella! It’s our favorite time of year because all of our favorite celebs dress up in amazing outfits. We already saw some fabulous looks & it just started! Who do you guys think was the best dressed at Coachella?

Coachella Music Festival has officially started and we are so excited! For those of you who can’t be there for the fun music festival, you can live vicariously through all of these amazing celebrity outfits. From the Queen of Coachella herself, Vanessa Hudgens, 28, to Kylie Jenner, 19, — we cannot decide who was best dressed at Coachella.

One of the hottest fashion trends we’ve seen so far actually has NOTHING to do with clothing. What do we mean by that? Well, tons of sexy stunners are actually posing completely topless on Instagram, using nothing but their mermaid hair to cover their lady bits. Both Vanessa, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Graham all sunbathed on Friday without their tops on!

We have to start with Vanessa because she never fails when it comes to Coachella style. She has earned the name Queen of Coachella because she is always decked out in the most perfect boho-chic outfit from head-to-toe and she always goes all out. This year was nothing different, and we are loving her entire ensemble down to her layered accessories.

Another favorite celeb to look out for at Coachella is Kylie, of course. Kylie loves to surprise us all whether it’s dying her hair rainbow or wearing a sequin bra as a shirt — she always looks so fun and cool. This year, she went with a sexy but casual look again and we love her look. Meanwhile, her older sis, Kendall Jenner, 21, looked fabulous as she hosted an event for the Bumble dating app. This sister duo always looks so fabulous and we love their outfits this year.

Lady Gaga, 31, stole the show in her outfits throughout the entire weekend and we love them all so much, we can’t even decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think? It is so hard for us to choose who was best dressed at Coachella because everyone looked amazing!

HollywoodLifers, who do you guys think looked the best? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.