Bellagio Fire: Las Vegas Strip Temporarily Shuts Down After Flames Erupt At Hotspot

Courtesy of Twitter

Chaos erupted on the Las Vegas strip on April 13 as a fire broke out at the Bellagio Hotel, sending the roof into flames. Witnesses nearby caught the scene on video — watch and get the latest details here.

The Bellagio Hotel’s retail shops and fountain caught fire on the night of April 13, temporarily closing the famed Las Vegas strip as fire crews battled the blazes. The building’s roof burned for around a half hour, but luckily, there were no reported injuries, and no guest rooms were affected by the fire.

A little closer pic.twitter.com/CZnXXDNlEE — Sean Kim (@SeanNKim) April 14, 2017

Firefighters were called at 10:45 p.m., arrived five minutes later and were able to successfully put out the blaze by 11:10 p.m, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief, Roy Sessions. “Our guys who work in this area of town knew this hotel like the back of their hands,” he explained to media outlets. “We called a second alarm because it was burning so fast.”

The location made it difficult for firemen to get close to the burning area, so they used a “deck gun” to help shoot the flames out from a distance. Meanwhile, police were also on the scene to direct traffic on the busy street.

A video shot at the scene shows dozens of passerbys stopping to witness what was happening, as well as ambulances speeding to help in case they were needed. Fire appeared to be breaking out throughout various portions of the hotel’s roof, and Sessions confirmed that about 30-40 feet of the roof above the retail shops had been charred. The Bellagio’s famous water fountain continued to spew in front of the building as the blaze battled on, as well. Thankfully, everyone is safe.

