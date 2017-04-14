Ashley Graham Goes Topless In Palm Springs: ‘Coachella Vibin’ — See Racy New Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Ashley Graham is our Coachella spirit animal! The gorgeous model shared her first pics from the Indio, CA music festival on April 14, and apparently she decided that shirts are overrated! See her sexy topless bikini pics and more, here.

Yas queen! Ashley Graham, 29, was looking sexier than ever on the first day of Coachella on April 14. The super model shared pics of herself hanging out by the pool wearing just a pair of sexy thong bikini bottoms. That’s right, no top! We can’t blame her, the sun is hot and nobody wants tan lines for all of the festival pics to come. So sexy! Click through more of her pics in the gallery above.

In an Instagram post captioned “Coachella vibin’,” Ashley can be seen lounging on the edge of a hot tub and leaning over a crystal clear pool while beautiful palm trees and mountains can be seen in the distance. Ashley probably wanted to get some relaxation in before dancing the afternoon and night away to all of the amazing performers on Night 1!

Later on she changed into a sexy white bikini top with cleavage spilling out while dancing around on the patio with her gorgeous friends. The best part? She went totally makeup-free! We love everything about Ashley, but her confidence is our favorite.

The voluptuous super model apparently wasn’t the only one who thought the best accessory was NO accessories! Shay Mitchell also hung out topless on a pool float, covering her chest with only her flowing brown hair. She also rocked tiny pink bikini bottoms that had silver studs on them for a rocker edge. Such a perfect pool look for a music festival, but daring to say the least!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ashley’s sexy topless Coachella pics? Is it a little thirsty, or super hot? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.