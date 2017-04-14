Angelina Jolie Buys $25 Million L.A. Mansion: Prepping For Wedding? — See Pics Inside

Courtesy of Hilton & Hyland

$25 million later, Angelina Jolie has a new home in Los Angeles! Amidst rumors that the actress is marrying a British businessman, she’s put permanent roots down in California by purchasing the massive Cecil B. DeMille estate — check out pics of the lavish mansion here.

Angelina Jolie, 41, has a new home in Los Angeles…and it’s stunning. It’s been rumored for weeks that the 41-year-old had plans to purchase Cecil B. DeMille’s historic mansion, and now, she’s bit the bullet, putting down a $25 million offer, according to TMZ. The amount was reportedly accepted by the owner and is currently in escrow.

Cecil’s home, which he lived in until his death in 1959, is considered one of the greatest properties in L.A., and Angie will have some famous neighbors, including Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman and Ellen Pompeo. There’s tons of space for the six kids, too — the house boasts 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus a spacious backyard.

This huge purchase comes following rumors that Angie planned on moving her kids to London so she could work there after her September 2016 split from Brad Pitt, 53. The possibility of that big move happening seemed even more likely after reports surfaced on April 12 that Angie had met and fallen in love with a British philanthropist and businessman, whose identity has not been revealed.

The actress is reportedly already serious with this mystery man, and a family friend told InTouch that she’s even planning on marrying him! However, we also know that Brad and Angie’s divorce has been much more amicable recently, and she’s been letting him spend more and more time with the kids. Perhaps staying in Los Angeles is her way of making sure Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox continue to have a relationship with their father? Either way, the house is insane — check it out in the gallery above.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angelina’s new house? Do you think she’s prepping for a wedding?

