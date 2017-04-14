Why Angelina Jolie Bought Her $25 Million Mansion Just A Mile From Brad Pitt’s Home

REX/Shutterstock

Love thy neighbor? Angelina Jolie recently splurged on an extravagant $25 million mansion in Los Angeles, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned there’s a reason she purchased the abode only one mile away from Brad Pitt’s house. Find out why!

Angelina Jolie, 41, is reportedly the proud owner of a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles. The actress put permanent roots down in California by purchasing the Cecil B. DeMille estate, and it’s shockingly close to her ex’s house! “Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from Brad [Pitt]’s house,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.” Sounds like a good choice!

“The new home’s close proximity will insure the children stay close and connected with their father,” our source added. “Angelina has come to terms with how important it is for Brad to have an active role in the children’s lives and that’s why she chose to buy a home so close to her ex. She loves the new place with its Hollywood history and the children are happy too that they are a short ride away to dad’s house.” Her big offer was reportedly accepted and it’s now in escrow!

Cecil’s extravagant abode, which he lived in until his death in 1959, is considered one of the greatest properties in the Los Angeles area. Now, Angie will be living alongside several other stars including Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman and Ellen Pompeo. The house boasts 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus a spacious backyard, so we’re sure the kids will adore the property.

Luckily, time is seemingly healing wounds when it comes to Brangelina’s heartbreaking split. As we previously reported, “Brad is ecstatic and relieved that he and his kids are finally getting along well again,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After much therapy from everyone involved, Brad and all of the children are learning to enjoy each other again.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Brad and Angelina doing so well with co-parenting? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.