Welcome back to ‘American Grit.’ Fox’s series returns for its second season on June 11, and HollywoodLife.com has an exclusive look at the intense new season, where one hardworking player will leave a quarter of a million dollars richer.

“Physical, mental, personal — they’re here to face their fears and find their grit,” John Cena says in this EXCLUSIVE promo of season two of American Grit. The WWE superstar is back to host the show along with a team of elite military mentors called “The Cadre,” there to change lives. They will welcome 17 new competitors to Hampton Island, GA, to help them find the grit they lost, or that they never had. The contestants are men and women, with age ranges from 20 to 48, and from all different backgrounds.

This season will include both team and individual challenges and will include a series of different tests, from endurance, to mental toughness. Season two’s Cadre includes John Burk, an Infantry Drill Sergeant with the U.S. Army; Riki Long, a U.S. Marine; Chloe Mondesir, an Ammunition Technician with the U.S. Marines; and Grady Powell, a Green Beret. Together, they will train and use their mentoring styles to help competitors find their grit.

Each week, there will be team challenges — the winning team is safe from elimination, and the winning Cadre will choose three competitors from the losers’ teams to face off in one final endurance test. Season two of American Grit airs on Fox on June 11 at 9PM ET. Will you be watching, HollywoodLifers?