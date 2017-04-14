Amber Portwood On Returning To ‘Teen Mom’ — The Offer She Couldn’t Refuse Revealed

Image Courtesy of MTV

Amber Portwood briefly quit ‘Teen Mom OG,’ but actually will be on this season — so why the sudden departure? And why come back now? She revealed to HollywoodLife.com exclusively exactly what MTV had to say and do to get her back.

“I left for about a month and a half and did some back and forth with MTV and other people. There were just a couple things that needed to be changed in order for me to feel comfortable coming back,” Amber Portwood, 26, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So they gave me an offer for producing and directing rights to my own show, and I took that offer and came back. If I passed that up, that would have been very ignorant of me.”

You may remember that Amber tweeted in December she was done with the franchise, saying she was treated and portrayed in an “unfair” way. While she didn’t bash MTV, she did say she felt disrespected following the reunion. “Nothing has been dealt with or made me feel any safer to even move on with people who have continuously hidden things from the network. The day I’m shown some respect by the people I’ve worked with for 8 years is the day I’ll be back. I’ve sacrificed a lot for this show,” she wrote.

However, she knew she wanted to come back. “This has been something I have been doing for about nine years, and I’m really attached,” she told us. “It’s kind of like a family — the crew and everybody. They’ve been around since the beginning pretty much. But yeah, I was dead serious. When I say something, that’s what I mean. And that’s what happened.”

While there may be a chunk of time missing since she did miss some filming, she’s planning on staying now, for good. “It’s better to be true to yourself and really try to get good communication back and forth of what needs to happen in order for you to be happy with what you do,” she said, also adding that she hasn’t had more control over editing, but things “have changed behind the scenes.”

Teen Mom OG returns on April 17 at 9 PM ET on MTV. HollywoodLifers, will you be watching?

