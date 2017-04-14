Aaron Hernandez Not Guilty: Ex-NFL Star Cleared Of Double Homicide Charges

REX/Shutterstock

Not guilty! After a lengthy trial, Aaron Hernandez was found not guilty of a 2012 double-homicide outside a Boston nightclub. The disgraced ex-New England Patriots tight end, currently serving life in prison, broke down in tears as he was cleared of these crimes.

Aaron Hernandez, 27, couldn’t hold back his emotions as he heard the jury’s verdict on April 14. As his charges, stemming from the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtardo, 28, were read off, the jury’s decision was mostly the same: not guilty.

He was cleared of murder in the first degree of both men as well as witness intimidation. He was found guilty of being in unlawful possession of a firearm, which will add another 4-5 years on his current prison sentence, according to USA Today. Other than that, the ex-New England Patriots star was off the hook.

This result didn’t come lightly, as the jury deliberated for more than 40 hours over a six-day span. The families of Daniel and Safiro were in the courtroom as the verdict was announced, and left after they heard that Aaron was acquitted.

Aaron was accused of being the one who pulled the trigger during a deadly 2012 drive by in Boston’s Theatre District. Prior to the alleged incident, Daniel reportedly spilled a drink on the ex-NFL player at a nightclub. Aaron became enraged when Daniel didn’t apologize, and the prosecution argued that a bloodthirsty Aaron was out for revenge. They claimed that Aaron urged his friend, Alexander Bradley, to drive around and find Daniel and Safiro so the ex-Patriots player could murder them in cold blood.

Raychides Sanches, a man who survived the drive-by shooting, testified in Dec. 2016 that a man — who he identified as Aaron — allegedly pulled up to his car at a stoplight in Boston’s South End. Aaron, according to Raychides’s testimony, allegedly said “What’s up, negroes?” and opened fire.

Alexander also testified during the trial, offering his take on the night in exchange for immunity. He’s currently in jail in Connecticut, serving time for an unrelated club shooting, according to the Boston Globe. Aaron’s attorney, Jose Baez, attacked Bradley’s credibility, painting Alexander as a “killer.” Jose is also known as the lawyer who won Casey Anthony her freedom in her infamous child murder case.

Despite this acquittal, Aaron will not taste freedom anytime soon. The ex-Patriots star is already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, after he was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. Odin, the boyfriend of Aaron’s fiancée’s sister, was found shot multiple times in an Massachusetts industrial yard just one mile away from Aaron’s home.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the verdict in Aaron’s trial? Tell us in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.