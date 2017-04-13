Zayn Malik Reportedly Throws Wild Bash With Strippers For Video Shoot: Where’s Gigi Hadid?

There’s a party at Zayn Malik’s house, and everyone was allegedly invited! Zayn reportedly threw the bash of a lifetime to film his ‘Still Got Time’ video, and allegedly put some strippers on the guest list. But did girlfriend Gigi Hadid get an invite? We have the details here!

Zayn Malik, 24, certainly knows how to throw a party! The former One Direction-er is going all out when it comes to his solo music, and that means the best of the best when it comes to his music videos. Zayn upped the stakes to new heights when he allegedly threw a massive, multiple day house party to capture the perfect vibe for his “Still Got Time” music video. Expect nothing like you’ve ever seen before when this spot premieres!

His previous videos have been incredibly sexy, but for “Still Got Time”, it appears that Zayn’s allegedly going with a more fun route. The singer was spotted allegedly filming the video at his North London mansion over the weekend of April 8, and some special guests were apparently spotted arriving to the bangin’ house party. Zayn’s vision reportedly includes tons of sexy strippers, and wild animals, according to The Sun!

“It was totally wild. There were scantily-clad women everywhere, dancing in the pool and in the gardens,” a source told the outlet. “The strippers all looked similar, blonde with giant boobs, and the music was deafening. Around 2am they changed DJs and the music got even louder. There were people falling out of the house and staggering up and down the road all night. The next afternoon the filming carried on but it was all a bit quieter on the Sunday with a cast of regular extras. I bet the neighbors were pleased when it was all finished.”

Amazing if true! The shoot was apparently supposed to end around midnight that first night, according to an alleged casting notice, but cranked out for two whole days! One detail the source never mentioned was Gigi Hadid, 21, being anywhere around the set. Did Zayn invite his girlfriend to the alleged shoot? She probably wouldn’t have wanted to see her guy partying with strippers, but she also surely knows it’s all in a day’s work!

