Jennifer Lopez ‘Flattered’ That Chris Brown Likes Her, But Would She Date Him? The Truth

Chris Brown showed Jennifer Lopez a little love on April 13 by liking her sexy Instagram photo. But would the Las Vegas star actually consider dating C. Breezy? A source gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE answer, right here!

Chris Brown, 27, did the internet equivalent of offering to buy Jennifer Lopez, 47, a drink on April 13 when he smashed the “like” button on her sexy Instagram pic! Every millennial knows that a like means someone’s crushing on you, so would JLo take a chance at love with CB?

“Jennifer is flattered that Chris liked her pic,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Unfortunately, the “Party” singer seems to be a little too late. “She’s way too into Alex [Rodriguez] right now to even think about dating Chris, but it’s still a great ego boost.”

However, Jen does recognize that a little jealousy can sometimes help the heart grown fonder, so she doesn’t mind using the attention to her advantage. “She likes to keep Alex on his toes and she knows it’s going to bug the hell out of Drake,” the insider continued. “It’s a triple win for her.” We bet!

“A-Rod is what Jen is all about,” another source confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jen wants none of the drama that Chris would bring and will never date him. She respects him as an artist but doesn’t support his past and the other drama he gets himself into.”

Honestly, it seems like Chris has some stuff to work through before he should be trying to date anyone! His ex Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against him on Feb. 21 for threatening to kill her and her friends. That’s terrifying! Chris could probably use some therapy before moving on to the next girl.

