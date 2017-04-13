Becca Longo: 5 Things About First Woman To Get Division II Football College Scholarship

Courtesy of Twitter

Three cheers for Becca Longo, who kicked a football right through the glass ceiling on April 12. Becca made history by accepting the first ever Division II football scholarship given to a woman, so get to know all about her!

1. She made history just by signing a letter of intent.

While Becca Longo will not be the first ever female to play college football, the 18-year-old from Chandler Basha high school will still make history when she reports to Adams State in Colorado for the fall semester.

During her signing ceremony on April 12, she became the first woman ever to receive a scholarship to play college football at the Division II level or higher, according to ESPN. “I didn’t know that until today,” Becca said after he football coach, Gerald Todd, told her about this historic fact. “I’m still in shock from it. I’m just amazed.”

2. She will be a two-sport athlete.

Move over, Tim Tebow. Becca will not just be kicking with the Adams State Grizzlies football team, but she also plans to play basketball while at the school. So it’s possible to see her both in a bowl game as well as the next round of March Madness.

3. Her brother was a big inspiration – so was one of his teammates!

Becca decided to give football a try after watching her older brother, Bobby, play the game. When Bobby was playing for King High in Riverside, California, he was teammates with Heidi Garrett, a female kicker.

In 2004, Heidi nailed a 48-yard field goal, believed to be the longest field goal kicked by a female in competitive football history. “I looked up to [Heid] kind of how some girls look up to me now,” Becca said.

4. She’s got potential to go – and kick – far.

Becca was the junior varsity kicker at Queen Creek High in Arizona before transferring over to Chalder Basha in 2015. In 2016, she converted 35 out of 38 extra-point attempts and scored on her lone field goal from 30 yards out. She says she’s good at 45 yards, but with future Arizona State quarterback Ryan Kelley at the helm, the team usually went for it on fourth down.

5. She’s not sweating the competition.

Now, just because she signed with Adams State doesn’t mean she’ll get the starter position. Tiago Paim signed with the Grizzlies in February and Eduardo Majalca is returning. “I’m ready to compete,” she said. “I don’t really have any expectations beyond that.” Still, while Division II football will be a challenge, her coach, Gerald Todd, tells AZ Central that she’ll “get stronger and she’ll compete. That’s what she’ll do. She’ll compete. She’ll be fine.”

Congratulations, Becca! HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch her play?

