Coachella is finally here! On April 14, we will get to see fringe, frayed denim, rompers and more desert style, when the festival kicks off! Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, or Selena Gomez? — Which celeb is YOUR Coachella style soulmate? Take our quiz!

While the music is an epic part of Coachella, it’s the fashion that really grabs our attention! Coachella is the one music festival where the stars really display their unique and individual style. There’s always face-offs between bold and light lips, shorts and skirts, rompers and dresses, and so much more. Every year, your favorite stars come prepared to make the best dressed list, and we want to know which style icon is your favorite! Take our quiz, above!

Coachella is filled with pastels and psychedelic colors. They don’t call it the neon carnival for nothing! And, if there’s one celeb who knows a thing or two about colors, it’s Kylie Jenner, 19. The reality star has become a style staple at the CA festival. But, she’s gained major notoriety for her wild and colorful wigs. In 2016, Kylie rocked a bright peach wig before switching to a multicolored, pastel wig!

Another Coachella babe, is Vanessa Hudgens, 28. In fact, Vanessa is actually a veteran when it comes to the epic, weekend-long event. The actress has rocked crocheted tops, frilled bandeaus, flower crowns and hair feathers throughout the years. Like a true Coachella pro, Vanessa knows that you’ve got to pile on the jewelry for the neon carnival!

And, what makes her our ultimate Coachella babe is the fact that she’s even given her BFF, Ashley Tisdale, 31, a few tips about the festival. “You do know there’s tons of desert storms and you get covered in dirt?”, Vanessa told Ashley before this year’s festival [via, PEOPLE]. That’s a great tip when it comes to dressing for the heat and ground conditions! The desert can get a bit messy!

Other Coachella stars we can’t wait to see, include: Kendall Jenner, 21, Gigi Hadid, 21, Selena Gomez, 24, Lady Gaga, 31, and Justin Bieber, 23!

While you gear up for the epic festival, take our quiz to see which Coachella babe is your style soulmate, and tell us your results in the comments below!

HollywoodLifers, which accessory would you need at Coachella?