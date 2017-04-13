NBA Playoffs: When Are The First Round Games, How To Watch & More Info

Finally! The 2017 NBA Playoffs are here and basketball fans are psyched. The playoff field has been set, so find out who is play, when you can watch the game and who is the favorite to win.
Who is playing in the 2017 NBA Finals?
When the final buzzer rang on April 12, the 2017 NBA Playoffs field was set. To no one’s surprise, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers made the cut. While the Dubs reigned supreme in the West, the Cavs fell to No. 2 in the east, giving the top seed to the Boston Celtics.
Golden State will play the Portland Trail Blazers. The San Antonio Spurs go up against the Memphis Grizzlies as the Los Angeles Clippers meet the Utah Jazz in the first round. The most exciting showdown in the west has to be between the two MVP candidates, as Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play James Harden and the Houston Rockets.
Over in the East, the Cavs take on the Indiana Pacers, while the Celtics clash against the Chicago Bulls. The Washington Wizards will try to pull a trick on the Atlanta Hawks, while the Toronto Raptors take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Uh-oh. If the Cavs bounce the Pacers and the Raptors rip into the Bucks, it’ll be a rematch of LeBron James, 32, versus his most hated rival (and most active troll) Drake, 30, in the quarterfinals.
What is the NBA 2017 First Round schedule?
Here’s the full schedule of the first round, via CBS Sports. It’s a best of 7, so the first team to win four games advances. HollywoodLife.com will have your back with the info on how to watch these games online, just in case you can’t make it to a television in time.
Indiana Pacers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Game 1: Saturday, April 15 — Indiana At Cleveland, 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2: Monday, April 17 — Indiana at Cleveland, 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Thursday, April 20 — Cleveland at Indiana, 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 4: Sunday, April 23 — Cleveland at Indiana, 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 — Indiana at Cleveland, TBD
Game 6: Thursday, April 27 — Cleveland at Indiana, TBD
Game 7: Saturday, April 29 — Indiana at Cleveland, TBD, TNT
Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Toronto Raptors
Game 1 – Saturday, April 15 — Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2 – Tuesday, April 18 — Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Game 3 – Thursday, April 20 — Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Game 4 – Saturday, April 22 — Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5 * Monday, April 24 — Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:00PM, NBA TV
Game 6 * Thursday, April 27 — Toronto at Milwaukee, TBD
Game 7 * Saturday, April 29 — Milwaukee at Toronto, TBD, TNT
Memphis Grizzlies Vs. San Antonio Spurs
Game 1 – Saturday, April 15, Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2 – Monday, April 17, Memphis at San Antonio 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3 – Thursday, April 20, San Antonio at Memphis 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 4 – Saturday, April 22, San Antonio at Memphis 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 5 * Tuesday, April 25, Memphis at San Antonio, TBD
Game 6 * Thursday, April 27, San Antonio at Memphis, TBD
Game 7 * Saturday, April 29, Memphis at San Antonio, TBD, TNT
Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Game 1 – Saturday, April 15, Utah at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2 – Tuesday, April 18, Utah at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3 – Friday, April 21, LA Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 4 – Sunday, April 23, LA Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5 * Tuesday, April 25, Utah at LA Clippers, TBD
Game 6 * Friday, April 28, LA Clippers at Utah, TBD
Game 7 * Sunday, April 30, Utah at LA Clippers, TBD
Atlanta Hawks Vs. Washington Wizards
Game 1 – Sunday, April 16, Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19 Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Game 3 – Saturday, April 22, Washington at Atlanta, 5:30PM TNT
Game 4 – Monday, April 24, Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5 * Wednesday, April 26, Atlanta at Washington, TBD
Game 6 * Friday, April 28, Washington at Atlanta, TBD
Game 7 * Sunday, April 30, Atlanta at Washington, TBD
Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Golden State Warriors
Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19 Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3 – Saturday, April 22 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4 – Monday, April 24 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5 * Wednesday, April 26 Portland at Golden State, TBD
Game 6 * Friday, April 28 Golden State at Portland, TBD
Game 7 * Sunday, April 30 Portland at Golden State, TBD
Chicago Bulls Vs. Boston Celtics
Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2 – Tuesday, April 18 Chicago at Boston, 8 p.m ET, TNT
Game 3 – Friday, April 21 Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4 – Sunday, April 23 Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5 * Wednesday, April 26 Chicago at Boston, TBD
Game 6 * Friday, April 28 Boston at Chicago, TBD
Game 7 * Sunday, April 30, Chicago at Boston, TBD
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Houston Rockets
Game 1 – Sunday, April 16, Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19, Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3 – Friday, April 21, Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4 – Sunday, April 23, Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5 * Tuesday, April 25, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD
Game 6 * Thursday, April 27, Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD
Game 7 * Saturday, April 29, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TNT
Who is the favorite to win it all?
It may be a bit boring, but the Warriors and Cavaliers are the favorites to make it back to the NBA Playoffs, according to Josh Martin of Bleacher Report. Whether or not King James’s crew, which has limped across the finish line of the regular season, can make it remains to be seen. It’s a safe bet that Steph Curry, 28, and the rest of the Dubs will return to the Finals, but the Spurs, Rockets and/or Thunder will put up a challenge.
