NBA Playoffs: When Are The First Round Games, How To Watch & More Info

Finally! The 2017 NBA Playoffs are here and basketball fans are psyched. The playoff field has been set, so find out who is play, when you can watch the game and who is the favorite to win.

Who is playing in the 2017 NBA Finals?

When the final buzzer rang on April 12, the 2017 NBA Playoffs field was set. To no one’s surprise, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers made the cut. While the Dubs reigned supreme in the West, the Cavs fell to No. 2 in the east, giving the top seed to the Boston Celtics.

Golden State will play the Portland Trail Blazers. The San Antonio Spurs go up against the Memphis Grizzlies as the Los Angeles Clippers meet the Utah Jazz in the first round. The most exciting showdown in the west has to be between the two MVP candidates, as Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Over in the East, the Cavs take on the Indiana Pacers, while the Celtics clash against the Chicago Bulls. The Washington Wizards will try to pull a trick on the Atlanta Hawks, while the Toronto Raptors take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Uh-oh. If the Cavs bounce the Pacers and the Raptors rip into the Bucks, it’ll be a rematch of LeBron James, 32, versus his most hated rival (and most active troll) Drake, 30, in the quarterfinals.

What is the NBA 2017 First Round schedule?

Here’s the full schedule of the first round, via CBS Sports. It’s a best of 7, so the first team to win four games advances. HollywoodLife.com will have your back with the info on how to watch these games online, just in case you can’t make it to a television in time.

Indiana Pacers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1: Saturday, April 15 — Indiana At Cleveland, 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Monday, April 17 — Indiana at Cleveland, 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 — Cleveland at Indiana, 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 — Cleveland at Indiana, 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 — Indiana at Cleveland, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 — Cleveland at Indiana, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 — Indiana at Cleveland, TBD, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 1 – Saturday, April 15 — Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 18 — Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 3 – Thursday, April 20 — Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 4 – Saturday, April 22 — Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 * Monday, April 24 — Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:00PM, NBA TV

Game 6 * Thursday, April 27 — Toronto at Milwaukee, TBD

Game 7 * Saturday, April 29 — Milwaukee at Toronto, TBD, TNT

Memphis Grizzlies Vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game 1 – Saturday, April 15, Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 – Monday, April 17, Memphis at San Antonio 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 – Thursday, April 20, San Antonio at Memphis 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4 – Saturday, April 22, San Antonio at Memphis 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 5 * Tuesday, April 25, Memphis at San Antonio, TBD

Game 6 * Thursday, April 27, San Antonio at Memphis, TBD

Game 7 * Saturday, April 29, Memphis at San Antonio, TBD, TNT

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1 – Saturday, April 15, Utah at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 18, Utah at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 – Friday, April 21, LA Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 4 – Sunday, April 23, LA Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 * Tuesday, April 25, Utah at LA Clippers, TBD

Game 6 * Friday, April 28, LA Clippers at Utah, TBD

Game 7 * Sunday, April 30, Utah at LA Clippers, TBD

Atlanta Hawks Vs. Washington Wizards

Game 1 – Sunday, April 16, Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19 Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 3 – Saturday, April 22, Washington at Atlanta, 5:30PM TNT

Game 4 – Monday, April 24, Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 * Wednesday, April 26, Atlanta at Washington, TBD

Game 6 * Friday, April 28, Washington at Atlanta, TBD

Game 7 * Sunday, April 30, Atlanta at Washington, TBD

Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Golden State Warriors

Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19 Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 – Saturday, April 22 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 – Monday, April 24 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 * Wednesday, April 26 Portland at Golden State, TBD

Game 6 * Friday, April 28 Golden State at Portland, TBD

Game 7 * Sunday, April 30 Portland at Golden State, TBD

Chicago Bulls Vs. Boston Celtics

Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 18 Chicago at Boston, 8 p.m ET, TNT

Game 3 – Friday, April 21 Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 – Sunday, April 23 Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 * Wednesday, April 26 Chicago at Boston, TBD

Game 6 * Friday, April 28 Boston at Chicago, TBD

Game 7 * Sunday, April 30, Chicago at Boston, TBD

Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Houston Rockets

Game 1 – Sunday, April 16, Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19, Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 – Friday, April 21, Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 – Sunday, April 23, Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5 * Tuesday, April 25, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD

Game 6 * Thursday, April 27, Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD

Game 7 * Saturday, April 29, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TNT

Who is the favorite to win it all?

It may be a bit boring, but the Warriors and Cavaliers are the favorites to make it back to the NBA Playoffs, according to Josh Martin of Bleacher Report. Whether or not King James’s crew, which has limped across the finish line of the regular season, can make it remains to be seen. It’s a safe bet that Steph Curry, 28, and the rest of the Dubs will return to the Finals, but the Spurs, Rockets and/or Thunder will put up a challenge.

