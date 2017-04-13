Planned Parenthood: 5 Things To Know About Trump Giving States The Right To Defund

REX/Shutterstock

Things are about to change in a major way for women across the country. President Donald Trump signed legislation on April 13 aimed at cutting off federal funding to Planned Parenthood. How this will impact you? Here’s 5 important facts to know.

1.) President Donald Trump is giving states permission to defund Planned Parenthood.

President Donald Trump, 70, signed a bill into law on April 13 that would allow states to withhold federal money for family planning services, such as birth control, from Planned Parenthood clinics and other women’s health centers. He overturned Barack Obama’s rule protecting the family planning provider. The repeal could affect millions of women’s access to preventative services.

2.) The Senate passed the bill 51–50 on March 30.

The Senate held a vote to decide whether states should be allowed to refuse to give Planned Parenthood any of their family planning funding. Vice President Mike Pence, 57, cast a vote to break the tie, deciding to defund the non-profit. The vote was on a measure that was meant to ensure that federal money would continue to go to various clinics that give low-income women health services, including pap smears, pregnancy care, and contraception.

3.) People are outraged that a group of men made this life-changing decision.

Dawn Laguens, Executive Vice President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America expressed her frustration in a statement after the Senate passed the bill. “A group of male politicians — led by Mike Pence — are once again trying to rip away women’s access to birth control.” She boldly continued, “Four million people depend on the Title X family planning program, and this move by Washington politicians would endanger their health and well-being.”

4.) Women who want abortions at certain PP’s must pay out-of-pocket.

“No Title X money can be used for abortion ― women who seek the procedure at Planned Parenthood must pay out-of-pocket ― but most Republicans are still opposed to granting public dollars to the organization,” according to The Huffington Post.

5.) Some states have already taken action.

Texas has reportedly passed a two-year budget which cuts millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood, so that ruling will make it difficult for women to get affordable healthcare services there. In other more progressive states, there’s a great chance things will remain the same.

